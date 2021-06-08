June 08, 2021
Major Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:11 pm
The incident took place at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, damaging a cash counter, officials said.
A major fire broke out in a building situated near Mata Vaishno Devi on Tuesday, located at the Trikuta Hills in Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir.

The fire is believed to be the result of an electrical short circuit, and it broke out inside a cash counting room that suffered a lot of damage. However, it is located some distance away from the main shrine.

No one was injured in the fire, the officials said.

 They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.

 Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

 Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

With PTI inputs

Jammu Vaishno Devi pilgrims National

