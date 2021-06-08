Major Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu

A major fire broke out in a building situated near Mata Vaishno Devi on Tuesday, located at the Trikuta Hills in Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir.

The fire is believed to be the result of an electrical short circuit, and it broke out inside a cash counting room that suffered a lot of damage. However, it is located some distance away from the main shrine.

No one was injured in the fire, the officials said.

They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

With PTI inputs

