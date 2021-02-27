Maharashtra: State Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held From April 23-May 21

The Maharashtra education board on Saturday announced that the final examinations for students in classes 10 and 12 will be held between April 23 and May 21.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam for students in class 10 will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, officials said adding that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for students in Class 12 will be held between April 29 and May 20.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that the exams have been scheduled after consultations with all stake holders.

"We had announced the proposed dates of the examinations on February 16 and invited suggestions from the stakeholders. After due consultation with them, we have fixed this final schedule of the exams," Bhosale said.

These board exams in the state are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that exams for students of Class X will commence from 4 May and will end on 7 June and those for students of Class XII will start on 4 May and end on 11 June.

(With PTI inputs)

