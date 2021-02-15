Maharashtra Reports 354 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Thane, Over 2-Lakh Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra surged to 2,57,745 with addition to 354 fresh cases, an official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.41 per cent, the official said.



Maharashtra recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 deaths pushed the toll to 51,529, the health department said.

A total of 1,355 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603, it said.

There are 35,965 active cases in the state at present.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent, it added.

Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the department said in a statement.

So far, 2,48,227patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 96.31 per cent.



As of now, there are 3,316 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.



In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,518,while the death toll has reached 1,201, an official from the district administration said.

With PTI Inputs

