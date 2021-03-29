Maharashtra: Police Find Woman’s Body Stuffed Inside Bag In Palghar District

In a shocking incident, a corpse was found stuffed inside a bag in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, officials said.

According to the police, the victim was a woman, who was in her mid-20s. The bag was found near the Nalasopara railway station in Palghar district, officials said.

A police patrol team recovered the bag during the wee hours of the day. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is ongoing, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

