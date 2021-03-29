March 29, 2021
Poshan
Maharashtra: Police Find Woman’s Body Stuffed Inside Bag In Palghar District

The bag was found near the Nalasopara railway station in Palghar district on Monday, officials said.

29 March 2021
Representational Image
2021-03-29T18:46:15+05:30

In a shocking incident, a corpse was found stuffed inside a bag in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, officials said.

According to the police, the victim was a woman, who was in her mid-20s. The bag was found near the Nalasopara railway station in Palghar district, officials said.

A police patrol team recovered the bag during the wee hours of the day. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is ongoing, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

