Maharashtra: Police Find Woman’s Body Stuffed Inside Bag In Palghar District

In a shocking incident, a corpse was found stuffed inside a bag in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, officials said.
According to the police, the victim was a woman, who was in her mid-20s. The bag was found near the Nalasopara railway station in Palghar district, officials said.
A police patrol team recovered the bag during the wee hours of the day. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is ongoing, police said.
(With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Ripped Jeans To Wearing Bermudas: 5 Famous Controversial Statements
Elche 1-1 Real Madrid: Champions Lose Ground On La Liga Leaders Atletico Madrid
Mumbai: 2 Dead, Over 70 Covid Patients Evacuated As Fire Breaks Out At Hospital