Maharashtra: Muslim Cab Driver Beaten Up In Thane, Asked To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A Muslim cab driver in Thane was allegedly beaten up by a group of four men and asked to chant "Jai Shri Ram." Three of the accused have been arrested by the police.

A case under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments) and 392 (robbery) was registered by Mumbra police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police S S Burse.

According to the complainant, Faizal, who drives a cab for an online aggregator, he took some passengers to Diva town in the district Saturday night, the officer said.

Faizal told police that while returning, he got into a quarrel with four or five men, who were in an inebriated state, and they beat him up.

When the accused realized that he was a Muslim, they asked him to say 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Three men have been arrested and a search was on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names.

In a similar incident on Tuesday, three Muslim men were allegedly pushed off a moving train by a group of people in West Bengal's South Parganas district after they refused to chant "Jai Shri Ram"

Mannah Mullah, one of the victims, was travelling with six others from Canning in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal to Hooghly. A group of men barged into their compartment and forced them to chant "Jai Shri Ram." When Mullah and his fellow travellers refused, the men started thrashing them.

"Seven of us were attacked by a group of people. Although I tried to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', I could not because they kept beating me. They, then, pushed me off the train with two more people," Mullah said.

