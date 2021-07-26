Maharashtra Monsoon Fury: Death Toll Due To Rain-Related Incidents Rises To 164, 100 Missing

Amid torrential rains causing widespread destruction across Maharashtra, the state government on Monday said that as many as 164 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents and about 100 people are still missing.

Incessant rains last week, caused massive waterlogging, flooding and multiple landslides across the state, with the deadliest landslide occurring at Taliye village in Raigad district on Thursday. Further, Satara district became one of the worst affected due to flooding, with as many as 379 villages being severely impacted.

Amid these developments, rescue teams recovered 11 bodies in Raigad and two each in Wardha and Akola on Monday, officials said adding that so far 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the rain-affected areas across the state.

According to a state government release, 71 people have died in Raigad district, 41 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai and two each in Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola.

Besides, 56 people have been injured in rain-related incidents, while 100 people are still missing, it said.

In Raigad, 53 people were reported missing, in Satara-27, Ratnagiri-14, Thane-four, and Sindhudurg and Kolhapur-one each.

The release further said 34 people were so far injured in Raigad, seven each in Mumbai and Ratnagiri, six in Thane and two in Sindhudurg.



Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured various rain-hit villages in Sangli district on Monday and used a rescue boat to reach out to flood victims in some areas.



Pawar also interacted with the flood-affected people and assured them of rehabilitation and all help from the state government.



On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region, and interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers. He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area.



Thackeray had said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures" and a comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.



(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine