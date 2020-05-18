Maharashtra Minister Says He Contracted Covid-19 Due To His 'Overconfidence'

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said he contracted the novel coronavirus infection due to "overconfidence".
Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kausa, had gone into precautionary quarantine on April 13 after some of his security staff tested positive for the virus, and got himself admitted to a private hospital on April 19 where he was detected with the infection some days later.
Awhad, who said he had pre-existing ailments like hypertension and diabetes, was discharged after recovery on May 10.
"It was due to sheer overconfidence I contracted the coronavirus infection. The period between April 23 and 26 was the most crucial in my life. My family was informed that there were little chances of my survival. I was extremely scared for my life. I spent every minute thinking of life and death," he told a news channel.
He said he had even written a note while in ICU which stated that all his property be given to his daughter in case something happened to him.
"The disease made me realise that I have been highly reckless about my health and lifestyle. I had completely forgotten there is life outside politics. Now, I realise my life needs to be more disciplined," he said.
