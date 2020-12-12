Maharashtra Govt Bans Jeans, T-shirts, Slippers For Its Staff In Office

Maharashtra government has come up with a dress code for all employees, banning jeans, T-shirts and slippers and advising the staff to wear Khadi once a week.

“It has been pointed out that many employees, particularly contractual employees and advisors appointed for government work, dress up in a way that would be deemed inappropriate for a government employee. This tends to create a negative impression among the minds of people about government servants,” an order issued by the general administration department on December 8 said.

The order also stated that the employees are required to wear khadi on Fridays.

As per the circular, if the dress of officials and employees is unsuitable and unclean, it also has an indirect impact on their work.

It added, women staff members should wear chappals, sandals or shoes and men should wear shoes or sandals. Slippers should not be worn in the office.

That's not all, the circular refrains employees from wearing “clothes with deep colours and strange embroidery patterns or pictures”. It also asks employees to avoid wearing jeans and T-shirts in offices.

