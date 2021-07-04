Maharashtra: Five Fire Workers Injured After Explosion Rips Apart Chemical Plant In Palghar

July 04, 2021
The explosion occurred at 11.30 pm on Saturday soon after which a fire erupted in the area, officials said

As soon as the local fire station was alerted of the incident, fire fighters rushed to the chemical plant located in the district's Boisar industrial area.
An explosion at a chemical plant in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has left as many as five fire workers injured, officials said on Sunday adding that the blast occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday soon after which a fire erupted in the area.

As soon as the local fire station was alerted of the incident, fire fighters rushed to the chemical plant located in the district’s Boisar industrial area.

"Five workers received burn injuries due to the fire after the explosion. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment," an official from Boisar police station said.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, he said, adding that a probe is on into the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

