Maharashtra BJP Demands Action Against Organisers Of Elgar Parishad For 'Supporting' Sharjeel Usmani

In a tweet, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Elgar Parishad was creating divisions in society.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Responding to a tweet by organizers of Elgar Parishad defending Sharjeel Usmani, Maharashtra BJP on Sunday demanded action against the organizers for "supporting" Sharjeel Usmani for his "anti-Hindu comments".

Usmani was one of the speakers at the recently held Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune.

In a tweet, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Elgar Parishad was creating divisions in society.

"By supporting Usmani's anti-Hindu comments, Elgar Parishad proves what its real motives are," Upadhye tweeted.

The BJP leader was responding to a statement released by Elgar Parishad organisers defending Usmani.

Usmani, an alumnus of the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, is accused of making derogatory remarks about Hinduism during an Elgar Parishad event organized in Pune on January 30.

Pune police on February 2 registered a case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion etc) against Usmani on the complaint of a BJP youth wing leader, officials had said.

(With PTI inputs.)

