Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man Linked To Terror Module Busted By Delhi Police

Days after the Pakistan organised terror module was busted by Delhi Police, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a man from Mumbai, whose name had propped during the investigation.

The man identified as Zakir was arrested from suburban Jogeshwari ,during an operation conducted by ATS during Friday night, an official said.

He added Zakir was later taken into custody for questioning.

Earlier, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted the terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists.

Officials had said that the terrorists were allegedly planning to carry out several blasts across the country.

One of the six terror suspects - Jan Mohammad Shaikh - was a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai.

Zakir's name had emerged during the interrogation of the arrested terror suspects, the sources said. (With PTI inputs)