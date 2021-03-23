Covid-19: Authorities To Impose Lockdown In Maharashtra’s Parbhani From March 24

Amid Maharashtra witnessing a massive spike in covid-19 cases, authorities have decided to impose a lockdown in Parbhani district from March 24 to March 31 to contain the spread of the virus.

The move comes after other measures like imposing night curfew yielded no result.

On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike since March 2020. Maharashtra’s recovery rate has also come down from 89.97 per cent to 89.32 per cent, while the death rate stands at 2.15 percent.

"The lockdown in Parbhani will come into force from 7 PM on Wednesday. It will be strictly implemented till March 31 with an objective to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district," District Collector Deepak Mugalikar said.

Parbhani district added 1,132 new infections to its tally since March 1, taking the cumulative count to 5,843 as on March 22.

"The district administration had earlier prohibited people from stepping out of their homes in night, but the move failed to curb the cases," the collector said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue to climb.

Some members of the Covid-19 task force of Maharashtra had, however, opposed imposition of blanket lockdowns, saying such strategy cannot arrest the spread of virus transmission.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine