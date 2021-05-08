Maharashtra: 65-Year-old Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl

A 65-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday for molesting a minor girl, officials said.

According to officials the victim is 13 years old.

The accused was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said on Friday.

The man allegedly moleted the girl in March this year, when she came to stay with her friend, who lived in the same house as the accused.

"We found out through technical surveillance that she was staying in Goratpada in Vasai's Chinchoti village. We managed to rescue the girl, who told us about the molestation incident after which the senior citizen was arrested under IPC and POCSO provisions," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine