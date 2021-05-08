May 08, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: 65-Year-old Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl

Maharashtra: 65-Year-old Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl

The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Palghar district, officials aid adding that the victim is 13 years old

Outlook Web Bureau 08 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: 65-Year-old Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl
A 65-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday for molesting a minor girl, officials said.
Representational Image
Maharashtra: 65-Year-old Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl
outlookindia.com
2021-05-08T15:22:03+05:30

A 65-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday for molesting a minor girl, officials said.

According to officials the victim is 13 years old.

The accused was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said on Friday.

The man allegedly moleted the girl in March this year, when she came to stay with her friend, who lived in the same house as the accused.

"We found out through technical surveillance that she was staying in Goratpada in Vasai's Chinchoti village. We managed to rescue the girl, who told us about the molestation incident after which the senior citizen was arrested under IPC and POCSO provisions," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sarbananda Sonowal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma: For BJP In Assam, It's Politics Over Pandemic

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Child Rape Rape and Murder Case Rape survivor Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos