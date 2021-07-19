Maharashtra: 30-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife

A local court in Maharashtra’s Thane district sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment on Monday for killing his wife.
According to officials, the man has been identified as Jayesh Mahalim, a resident of Navi Mumbai.
Mahalim frequently had arguments with his late wife Vasighali and on May 7, 2017, he killed her with a scythe, Additional Public Prosecutor Vike Kadu said.
Principal District and Sessions Judge RM Joshi, held Mahalim guilty under section 302 of IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
A detailed copy of the court order of July 9 was made available today.
(With PTI inputs)
