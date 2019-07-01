﻿
Maharashtra: 3 Students Booked For Allegedly Sodomising 13-Year-Old In Vasai

The three juveniles have been charged under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by Vasai police.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 July 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Three boarding school students have been booked for allegedly sodomising a colleague in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said Monday.

As per the 13-year-old complainant, the incidents of sodomy happened between 2016 and December 2017, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

The three juveniles have been charged under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by Vasai police, he said.

He said a probe was underway and only on its completion will further action be taken against the accused, all in their teens.

(PTI)

