Maharashtra: 19-Year-Old Booked For Raping Girl In Moving Train's Toilet

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy allegedly raped a girl in the toilet of the moving train. The accused has been booked for allegedly raping a girl in the toilet of the Gorakhpur Express train, Thane police said on Saturday.
The incident took place around 7am on Wednesday, stated the complaint.
"The girl and boy were traveling together. He took her to the toilet and raped her. Kurar police in Mumbai registered a case on the basis of the victim's complaint and it was then transferred to us," the Thane railway police station official said.
No arrest has been made and further probe was underway, he added.
With PTI Inputs
