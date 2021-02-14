February 14, 2021
Maharashtra: 19-Year-Old Booked For Raping Girl In Moving Train's Toilet

The accused and the girl were travelling together, he allegedly took her to the toilet and raped her, said officials

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2021
Representational Image
In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy allegedly raped a girl in the toilet of the moving train. The accused has been booked for allegedly raping a girl in the toilet of the Gorakhpur Express train, Thane police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 7am on Wednesday, stated the complaint.

"The girl and boy were traveling together. He took her to the toilet and raped her. Kurar police in Mumbai registered a case on the basis of the victim's complaint and it was then transferred to us," the Thane railway police station official said.

No arrest has been made and further probe was underway, he added.

With PTI Inputs

