Maharashtra: 103-Year-Old Man From Palghar Beats Coronavirus

Despite falling under the vulnerable age group, a 103-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra has recovered from COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.
Shamrao Ingle, a resident of Virendra Nagar area here, was admitted to a rural COVID-19 hospital in Palghar after he contracted the infection.
He was discharged on Saturday after recovering from the disease, a spokesperson of the district collectorate said in a release.
According to doctors at the hospital, the elderly man responded well to the medical treatment provided to him and co-operated with the staff at the facility.
He walked out of the hospital with a smile on Saturday.
Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal and the hospital staff greeted the centenarian with flowers at the time of his discharge.
The district has so far reported a total of 95,682 COVID-19 cases and 1,715 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.
(With PTI inputs.)
