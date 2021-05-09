May 09, 2021
Poshan
Maharashtra: 103-Year-Old Man From Palghar Beats Coronavirus

According to doctors at the hospital, Shamrao Ingle responded well to the medical treatment provided to him.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 May 2021, Last Updated at 5:51 pm
He walked out of the hospital with a smile on Saturday. (representational image.)
Despite falling under the vulnerable age group, a 103-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra has recovered from COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

Shamrao Ingle, a resident of Virendra Nagar area here, was admitted to a rural COVID-19 hospital in Palghar after he contracted the infection.

He was discharged on Saturday after recovering from the disease, a spokesperson of the district collectorate said in a release.

According to doctors at the hospital, the elderly man responded well to the medical treatment provided to him and co-operated with the staff at the facility.

He walked out of the hospital with a smile on Saturday.

Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal and the hospital staff greeted the centenarian with flowers at the time of his discharge.

The district has so far reported a total of 95,682 COVID-19 cases and 1,715 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

(With PTI inputs.)

