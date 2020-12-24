December 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maha Govt Not Confident Of Winning Maratha Quota Case: BJP MP

Maha Govt Not Confident Of Winning Maratha Quota Case: BJP MP

BJP MP's comments came a day after the state government decided to allow Marathas to avail educational admissions and jobs under the EWS quota.

PTI 24 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maha Govt Not Confident Of Winning Maratha Quota Case: BJP MP
Maharshtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
PTI photo
Maha Govt Not Confident Of Winning Maratha Quota Case: BJP MP
outlookindia.com
2020-12-24T12:41:42+05:30

BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapti on Thursday said the Maharashtra government does not seem to be confident of winning the legal battle over the issue of Maratha quota under the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) category.

He was talking to reporters, a day after the state government decided to allow Marathas to avail educational admissions and jobs under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

However, those who avail EWS certificates, which is optional, will not be eligible to get reservation under the SEBC category, the government said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court earlier this year stayed the implementation of quota for the Maratha community under the SEBC category, which has been challenged by the Maharashtra government.

The next hearing of the case before a constitutional bench of the apex court is scheduled on January 25 next year.

The BJP Rajya Sabha member said, "The state seems to have no confidence of winning the legal battle for SEBC reservation quota in the Supreme Court. If the court strikes down the state's SEBC quota, it will be the state governments responsibility."

"The EWS quota is for everyone from open/general category, who is economically weaker. This quota is not solely for the Maratha community, but the SEBC reservation is meant for the Maratha community," he added.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Braving Harsh Cold, Protesting Farmers Remain Resolute In Seeking Repeal Of Farm Laws

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Maharashtra BJP Maharashtra Politics National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos