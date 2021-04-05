Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Sikkim

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim on Monday evening.
The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border, the National Centre for Seismology said.
According to reports, tremors were felt in Bengal and Assam as well.
(With PTI inputs)
