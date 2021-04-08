Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes Lockdown In All Urban Areas From Friday 6 Pm To Monday 6 Am

The increasing number of coronavirus cases has forced the Madhya Pradesh government to take drastic steps to help contain the chain of transmission in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced lockdown measures for weekends without a particular timeline.

“There will be a lockdown in all urban areas of the entire Madhya Pradesh from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday. We are also setting up containment zones in big cities. My intention has never been to impose a complete lockdown,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announced.

Madhya Pradesh yesterday reported 4,043 new coronavirus cases, taking the infections tally in the state to 3,18,014. With 13 more fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 4,086, the state health department said.

In the past three weeks, the state government imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays and extended the curbs to some other cities last Sunday.

Chouhan said various crisis management groups will hold meetings to review the situation in cities where there has been a spurt in Covid-19 cases and will decide the course

of action to contain it.

Besides increasing the number of beds for viral infection patients, the state government has also decided to set up one Covid-19 care centre in each district, he said.

There are total 52 districts in MP.

Private hospitals are also being roped in to increase number of beds for COVID-19 patients, Chouhan said.

