Madhya Pradesh: Comedian Ranjeet Kaushal Apologises For ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’, After Receiving Threats

A Madhya Pradesh-based comedian, Ranjeet Kaushal, has pulled down a video of his from social media and issued an apology for “hurting religious sentiments” after a local organisation being run by a BJP MLA’s son issued him a “first and last warning”.

Hind Rakshak, an organisation run by Eklavya Singh, the son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, objected to Kaushal’s video on Navratri and accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

Soon after Kaushal was issued a “warning” by the organisation he apologised for his video and said he had not intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

"A man rang me up from Eklavya Singh's office. He told me my video has hurt religious feelings and I have no right to mock a religion. I felt he was right so I apologised and withdrew the video," Kaushal, also known as Ranjeet Bhaiya, told PTI.

"I had no intention of hurting anybody's religious feelings. The video had a message against infanticide in the end," the comedian added.

A Hind Rakshak spokesperson said Kaushal withdrew the video about Navratri after the organisation issued him a "first and last warning".

Prior to this, Singh had lodged a police complaint about another Indore-based comedian Munnawar Faruqui for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Post Singh’s complaint, Faruqui was arrested in January and he was released a month later after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

(With PTI inputs)

