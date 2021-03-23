Madhya Pradesh: 12 Women, Man Killed In Auto-Bus Collision In Gwalior

Twelve women and a man died after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in the Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning.

Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi informed that the incident took place around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an 'Anganwadi Kendra' were returning home after work.

While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, he said.

With PTI inputs

