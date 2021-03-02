Lucknow-Bound IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Pakistan, Passenger Dies

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport in Pakistan due to a medical emergency today. The plane -- 6e1412 -- later landed at Lucknow airport early Tuesday morning.

As per an official statement by IndiGo, the passenger was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the airport medical team.

"We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family," it added.

With PTI inputs

