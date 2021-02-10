Looking Forward To Restoration Of Normalcy In J&K: US State Department

Also read
The United States Department of State on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of high-speed internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.
4G internet services were restored in the region on Friday, 18 months after the Centre had suspended them on August 4, 2019 just a day before it announced the abrogation of Article 370.
Responding to the developments, the US administration said, “We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India's Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K. “
The Indian government is yet to respond to the State department’s tweet.
