February 10, 2021
Corona
Looking Forward To Restoration Of Normalcy In J&K: US State Department

The US administration’s comments come in the backdrop of Centre restoring 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 February 2021
Representational Image
PTI
 The United States Department of State on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of high-speed internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

4G internet services were restored in the region on Friday, 18 months after the Centre had suspended them on August 4, 2019 just a day before it announced the abrogation of Article 370.

Responding to the developments, the US administration said, “We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India's Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K. “

The Indian government is yet to respond to the State department’s tweet.

