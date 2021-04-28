Lockdown In Maharashtra Will Be Extended By 15 Days: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The Covid-induced weekend lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended by 15 days, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. The previous lockdown, which was imposed on April 4, was slated to end on April 30.

The Maharashtra government’s decision follows a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid rising Covid-19 infections in the state, all cabinet ministers requested an extension of the lockdown, Tope said, earlier toady.

In the backdrop of a massive spike in coronavirus infections, the state government had announced a weekend lockdown on April 4 and placed curbs on the movement of people in the night during the weekdays till April 30.

The government had also clamped other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in the cases.

Currently, the weekend lockdown is in force from 8 pm on Fridays and lasts till 7 am on Mondays.

Earlier, the state government had also directed groceries, vegetable shops and dairies to remain open only for four hours, between 7 am and 11 am, and banned home delivery after 8 pm till May 1.

Free Vaccination For Adults Aged 18-44 Years

On Wednesday, the state government also announced its decision to vaccinate all adults aged 18-44 years against Covid-19 free of cost.

The move is expected to cost the state government Rs 6,500 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

