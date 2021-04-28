April 28, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Lockdown In Maharashtra Will Be Extended By 15 Days: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Covid-19 Surge

Lockdown In Maharashtra Will Be Extended By 15 Days: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The previous lockdown, which was imposed on April 4, was slated to end on April 30.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lockdown In Maharashtra Will Be Extended By 15 Days: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope
The Covid-induced lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended by 15 days, state health minister Rajesh Tope said
File Photo
Lockdown In Maharashtra Will Be Extended By 15 Days: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope
outlookindia.com
2021-04-28T16:53:18+05:30
Also read

The Covid-induced weekend lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended by 15 days, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. The previous lockdown, which was imposed on April 4, was slated to end on April 30.

The Maharashtra government’s decision follows a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid rising Covid-19 infections in the state, all cabinet ministers requested an extension of the lockdown, Tope said, earlier toady.

In the backdrop of a massive spike in coronavirus infections, the state government had announced a weekend lockdown on April 4 and placed curbs on the movement of people in the night during the weekdays till April 30.

The government had also clamped other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in the cases.

Currently, the weekend lockdown is in force from 8 pm on Fridays and lasts till 7 am on Mondays.

Earlier, the state government had also directed groceries, vegetable shops and dairies to remain open only for four hours, between 7 am and 11 am, and banned home delivery after 8 pm till May 1.

Free Vaccination For Adults Aged 18-44 Years

On Wednesday, the state government also announced its decision to vaccinate all adults aged 18-44 years against Covid-19 free of cost.

The move is expected to cost the state government Rs 6,500 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Candidates Need To Carry Negative RT-PCR Test Report To Enter Counting Centres On May 2: EC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra COVID-19 Lockdown National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos