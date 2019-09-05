﻿
Live Updates: Chidambaram Lodged In Jail No 7 In Tihar Jail; Karti Calls INX Media A 'Non-Case'

Live Updates: Chidambaram Lodged In Jail No 7 In Tihar Jail; Karti Calls INX Media A 'Non-Case'

A Delhi court on Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case.

05 September 2019
Former finance minister P. Chidambaram. (File photo)
A Delhi court on Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to 14-day judicial custody till September 19.

Here all the latest developments:

7:02 PM: P Chidamabarm being taken to Tihar jail

6:57 PM: Meanwhile, Congress supporters are protesting against the Delhi court's order, sending Chidambaram to Tihar jail in the INX media case.

6:55 PM:  Ex-finance minister P. Chidambaram is being taken to Tihar jail. 

6:64 PM: "Those with the power of truth have the strength to fight any injustice," Congress tweeted after the arrest of former finance minister P. Chidambaram. 

6:28 PM: I am worried about the economy, Chidambaram said., according to some TV reports after the special CBI court sent him to Tihar jail in INX Media case. 

6:22 PM"We have gone through the same in the past too, and we will follow the same procedure," Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram said.

Even though I don't see any merit in judicial custody, I respect the court, he said.  

"The INX media and Aircel-Maxis are non-cases, but the critics of the government will be targetted," Karti Chidambaram said.

"If these agencies had any evidence, they would have filed a charge-sheet."

6:13 PM: The ex-finance minister will have a separate cell with a cot and western toilet. 

5:58 PM: The court has allowed him to carry his medicines to jail. Considering that he has Z-security, the court directed Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell in the jail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail.

 

 

or just type initial letters