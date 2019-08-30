﻿
LIVE UPDATES | Final NRC To Be Published Today, Status Of 41 Lakh People At Stake

Final government's National Register of Citizens (NRC) list is all set to be published on the stipulated date of August 31. Catch all the latest updates here.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2019
People waiting to check their names on the final draft of NRC at a Seva Kendra in Assam.
File Image
Final government's National Register of Citizens (NRC) list will be published on Saturday at 10 AM. Ahead of the publication of the final NRC, several districts of Assam have been declared 'sensitive' and security has been beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the state government will take up the cause of those excluded from the final NRC to be published today and ensure that nobody is subjected to any "unnecessary harassment".

Catch All Latest Updates Here:

9:48 AM: Minutes before the publication of final NRC, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says:

9:09 AM: Additional Chief Secretary (Home Political) Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the process is already on to set up 200 such tribunals and 200 more will be set up soon for the benefit of the excluded people.

The Foreigners' Tribunals are Quasi-judicial courts mandated to hear appeals of those excluded from the NRC.

8:22 AM: Ahead of the publication of the final NRC, several districts of Assam have been declared 'sensitive' and security has been beefed up as a precautionary measure. 

8:21 AM

7:00 AM: As many as 200 additional foreigners tribunals will be operational in Assam from Monday where bona fide citizens, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion, officials said. 

Next Story : INX Media Case: 'Mutual Agreement' Between Chidambaram, CBI Irks Court
