Live Updates: Maharashtra, Haryana Go To Polls On October 21; Counting On October 24

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2019
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announces poll dates for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls.
outlookindia.com
2019-09-21T12:28:18+0530

The Election Commission is currently holding a press conference to announce the dates for the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

Catch all the live updates here:

12:19 PM: The Commission says it is fully committed to holding free and fair elections. 

12:17 PM:  The Election Commission has once again reassured everyone of the quality of EVMs, a matter Opposition parties have repeatedly raked up.  

12: 15 PM: "Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters," Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

12:03 PM: "The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on 2nd November and 9th November," says Sunil Arora. 

12:01 PM: Election Commission chief Sunil Arora is currently addressing the media. He will soon announce the dates. 

12:00: The poll panel is conducting a press conference to announce the election dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. 

 

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Assembly Elections National
