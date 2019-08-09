LIVE UPDATES | 62 Killed In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala Flood Fury, Rescue Operations On

At least 62 people have been killed and lakhs displaced in various flood-related incidents in Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.



In Maharashtra, at least 30 people have been killed in in the past one week even as more than 2.03 lakh people were evacuated to safer locations, officials said here on Friday.



The situation is also grim in Kerala where incessant rains have claimed 23 lives in the past two days. Over 22,000 people have been shifted to some 315 relief camps across the state.



At least nine people were killed and several others injured due to heavy rains and floods in 12 northwest and coastal districts of Karnataka.



The floods and rains have brought all the three states to a standstill, even as the government and administration are making efforts to rescue the affected people.



Catch All The Updates Here:

3:00 PM: "I am in constant touch with the Central government. The Centre will extend all assistance... from the financial point of view... they have also assured of help in other means," the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

2:50 PM: Fifteen villagers, who were stranded at Gudra nullah in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh owing to torrential rainfall, were rescued by security forces.

2:49 PM: Authorities have evacuated 80,000 more people from flood-hit and rain-affected areas in Karnataka, where the rain fury in the last few days has left nine people dead. Joint rescue teams comprising personnel from Fire and Emergency Department, State Disaster Response Force, NDRF and Army have evacuated 1,24,291 people so far, an official statement said Friday.

2:41PM: All legislators of Janata Dal (Secular) will donate one month salary for relief works in flood-affected north Karnataka, former state chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy announced on Friday.

2:15 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured former Congress President Rahul Gandhi all help for those affected by floods and incessant rains in Kerala.

1:35 PM: So far nine people have died in Karnataka as floods continue to batter the state. Over 43 thousand people have been evacuated. In addition, over 16000 people have been shifted to 272 relief camps set up across the state.



1:32 PM: Even as most parts of Kerala have been affected by heavy rains in the past few days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday assured the people that there is no need to panic at all.



1:30 PM: A helicopter is being deployed to drop relief material in the flood-ravaged areas of

Sangli district in Maharashtra and it may also be used to evacuate stranded people, a senior official said on Friday.

