Live Updates | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Big Win For India, ICJ Allows Consular Access To Jadhav

The International Court Of Justice delivers its verdict in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national currently on death row in Pakistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national, who is on death row after a military court in Pakistan handed him the death penalty.
File Photo
The International Court Of Justice (ICJ) delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national currently on death row in Pakistan, ruling in favor of India.

The ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

India had challenged a Pakistan military court's verdict at The Hague, saying it was based on an "extracted confession", adding that New Delhi was repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav in breach of provisions of Vienna Convention.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

Reading out the verdict, President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav".

Here Are The Live Updates:

8:35PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed CJI's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav.

8:20PM: MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We welcome the justice delivered just now by ICJ in Hague, in the favour of India. The court by a vote of 15-1 has upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of Vienna Convention on several counts."

7:59PM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the ICJ’s verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big victory for India. "The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision. It is also a big win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic initiative."

7:51PMUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari termed the ICJ ruling a big diplomatic win for India. 

7:49PM:  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the ICJ verdict and said that no effort must be spared to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back to India. 

7:43PM: Residents of Satara village in western Maharashtra district celebrated as the International Court of Justice stayed the death sentence awarded to local lad Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan court.

7:36PM: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said ICJ has delivered ‘justice’ in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law.

7:33PM: BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said ICJ verdict is a big win for Indian diplomacy, PTI reported.

7:16PM:  Pakistan has breached the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to India, says ICJ. 

7:13PM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says International Court of Justice's verdict is a big victory for India.

7:06PMPakistan must review the death sentence of Jadhav, says ICJ.

7:04PM: There is no room for doubt that Jadhav is an Indian national, says ICJ top judge.

7:03PM: Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Mumbai celebrate ICJ's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case that ruled in favor of India.

7:01PMPakistan's objections to the admissibility of India's plea rejected by ICJ.

6:55PM International Court of Justice reads out judgement in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

6:53PMCourt finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, ANI reported.

6:51PM A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, ICJ  says.

6:46PMFormer External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj welcomed the ICJ's verdict, saying it is a great victory for India.

6:40PM: ICJ judges say that India has a right to consular access, reports IANS.

6:25PM: ICJ ruled in favour of India on merits, affirming Jadhav’s right to consular access and notification. The Court has directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences, a report said.

6:10PM:  India's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Venu Rajamony and MEA Joint Secretary Deepak Mittal, arrive at International Courts of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands for the hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case that will begin shortly.

 6:03PM:  Team from Indian Embassy arrives at International Courts of Justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav case's verdict.

