Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge

Lakhimpur Violence: A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the investigation was not going the way it expected

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge
The SC bench suggested the names of former judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justices Rakesh Kumar Jain or Ranjit Singh, for overseeing the probe into the Lakhimpur violence till filing of the charge sheets in the cases | File Photo

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge
2021-11-08T13:18:52+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 1:18 pm

The Supreme Court Monday expresses displeasure over progress in investigation into the Lakhimpur violence and suggested that a former high court judge monitor the ongoing probe by the Uttar Pradesh police into the October 3 incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers’ protest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the investigation was not going the way it expected and sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government, represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Garima Prasad, by Friday.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, suggested the names of former judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justices Rakesh Kumar Jain or Ranjit Singh, for overseeing the probe till filing of the charge sheets in the cases.

The bench said the investigation was "not going the way we expected".

It also took note of the delay in procuring the forensic reports regarding the video evidence.

Earlier, the bench had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide protection to witnesses under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018 and to record the statements of other witnesses before the judicial magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and expedite the examination of digital evidence by experts.

The police have so far arrested 13 accused, including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, in connection with the case.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters but the minister has denied the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)

Lakhimpur Kheri Supreme Court National
