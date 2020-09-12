Lakhs Of Students Are Set To Appear For The National Eligibility-Cum Entrance Test (NEET)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct undergraduate medical and dental programmes on Sunday. It will conduct the entrance test at a total of 3,862 examination centres under strict Covid-19 safety precautions across the country.

A total of 15.97 lakh medical aspirants have registered for the nationwide test. Out of them, over 15 lakh students downloaded their admit cards for writing the exam till evening on Saturday, official sources said.

“The test will be conducted under strict covid-19 safety precautions,” they added. To avoid crowding at the examination centres and ensure that social distancing is maintained outside and inside the test venue; provisions have been made for staggered entry and exit of the students to be appearing for the exam.

While the 3-hour long test will start at 2 pm, entry of the students will begin at 11 am in small batches. After the test is over, students will be allowed to leave the venue in the same manner, an official said.

Though, all the candidates have been asked to reach their examination centres with masks and sanitisers, they will be provided with fresh three-ply masks at the examination centre before they enter the examination hall.

“They will have to take examinations wearing the fresh masks, to be provided by the authorities at the examination centre. The seating arrangements has been made in such a manner that there remains 6 feet physical distance among students inside the examination halls as well,” the official said.

“I am confident that all the candidates will appear for the NEET exam tomorrow with patience and confidence while following the Corona safety guidelines, as the way JEE main aspirants took their test,” Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, wishing all the best to the NEET aspirants for their exam.

Hand sanitisers will remain available at the entrance of the examination centres and inside the exam halls too, he added.

