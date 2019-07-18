﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: ICJ Verdict Complete Vindication Of India's Stand, Says MEA

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: ICJ Verdict Complete Vindication Of India's Stand, Says MEA

The ICJ judgement is a complete vindication of India's position on the matter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 July 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: ICJ Verdict Complete Vindication Of India's Stand, Says MEA
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar
ANI/Twitter
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: ICJ Verdict Complete Vindication Of India's Stand, Says MEA
outlookindia.com
2019-07-18T17:04:32+0530
Also Read

India on Thursday said the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is a complete vindication of its stand and it is incumbent on Pakistan to implement the ruling.

In a major victory for India, the ICJ on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav and asked it to provide consular access to him.

The ICJ judgement is a complete vindication of India's position on the matter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

It is incumbent on Pakistan to implement the ICJ verdict, he said.

Kumar said the ICJ judgement is final, binding and without the provision of appeal.

On Pakistan's claim of victory at ICJ, he said Pakistan has its own compulsions to lie to its people.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

India had approached the ICJ against the military court's decision in May, 2017 and the world court stayed his execution then.

The ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 on several counts in the case.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Raveesh Kumar Kulbhushan Jadhav Delhi Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) International Court of Justice (ICJ) India-Pakistan National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Karnataka Crisis | Congress Presses For Deferring Trust Vote, Says It Violates Constitutional Provision
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters