Koo App: What Is It, How To Download Made-In-India Twitter Alternative

Koo is micro-blogging platform which was launched 10 months ago, however, it is now being considered as an Indian alternative to Twitter after several politicians and celebs joined it.

Just like Twitter, this new app is used to express views and opinions on various topics. Users can follow each other, conduct polls and share photos, audio, video on Koo. You can also send DMs and chat with each other.

In August 2020, the Koo app won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge organised by the Indian government. Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka developed the app in March 2020.

That’s not all, the Koo app also supports multiple Indian regional languages – Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya and Assamese.

How to download Koo App?

Koo is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users can download the Koo app on their iPhone and Android devices.

The Koo app has an average rating of 4.7 stars on Google Play Store and 4.1 on the iOS App Store.

What is making Indian ministers move from Twitter to Koo?

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and some other government departments have set up accounts on native micro-blogging site Koo after Twitter did not comply with the government’s directive to block some tweets and accounts, the homegrown firm said.

The company claimed it has seen a surge in downloads after MeitY joined its platform.

Koo said it has so far verified handles of MeitY, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Common Services Centre, UMANG app, Digi Locker, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), among others, on its platform.

“Key organisations from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) have set up accounts on Koo, India’s own micro-blogging platform. This move comes as a strategic response as an action against Twitter for not complying with the order for blocking around 257 Tweets and Twitter accounts which were tweeting about farmer genocide,” Koo said in a statement.

In a strongly-worded notice to Twitter, MeitY last week said it had on January 31 asked the micro-blogging site to block 257 URLs (web addresses) and one hashtag under the relevant provision of the law as they were “spreading misinformation about (farmer) protests and has the potential to lead to imminent violence affecting public order situation in the country.”

Twitter chose to sit over the request for one full day before blocking them, only to unblock them a few hours later.

This was not taken kindly by the government and a fresh order/notice has been issued to Twitter for compliance, failing which penal action under sections that provide for fine and jail up to 7 years can be initiated.

According to Twitter, it held meetings with government officials and conveyed that the accounts and posts in question constitute free speech and are newsworthy.

The company then “unwithheld” the accounts to protect public conversation. The other accounts that were initially withheld included those of CPM politician Mohd Salim, farm organisation BKU Ekta Ugrahan and Tractor2Twitter.

“We believe that it is important to build social networks keeping in mind local cultural nuances. Koo being deeply focused on India will help ensure a consistent experience for all users on the platform.

