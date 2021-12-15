Kolkata Police Launches 24-Hr Internet-Enabled 'Hotline Kiosk' To Aid Women In Distress

The Kolkata Police, as part of its measures to ensure women's safety, inaugurated it's first 24hr internet-enabled 'Hotline Kiosk' in Alipore near the city's zoological park which is one of the popular tourist spots in the metropolis.

According to a senior officer, several other similar 'hotline kiosks' are scheduled to be set up in different parts of the city, which would enable those in distress to immediately get in touch with its control room in Lalbazar over a free video call.

The kiosks, equipped with a computer-operated system, will be operational 24 hours a day, the police officer said.

"The booths will have a 24X7 computerised complaint facility. A woman in distress can avail help any time. Every kiosk will be connected to Lalbazar control room, which will then inform the local police station for quick action. A woman need not visit a police station," he said.

An officer will be posted at the kiosk to assist the complainants.

Each kiosk will be set up at a cost of Rs 9 lakh, the senior police officer said.

"One just needs to press the button on the LCD screen at the kiosk and the call will be directed to the control room. A formal complaint will be lodged immediately and a text, too, with the details of the complaint will be sent to the woman's mobile phone," he added.