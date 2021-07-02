India's Monsoon Gateway Kerala Falling Short Of Rain

Even after surpassing a month since South West Monsoon made its footfall, Kerala, the entry point of monsoon into the mainland of the country, is still running short of the usual amount of rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Only one district amongst the thirteen has received rains of usual quantity during the period from June 1-30, it said.

The neighbouring union territory Lakshadweep and Mahe, part of union territory of Puducherry, also received deficient rainfall during the period.

However, the monsoon is likely to be normal in the country in July, the weather agency said.

"Out of 14 districts in Kerala, 1 district received normal rainfall and the other 13 districts received deficient rainfall (during this year's monsoon season from June 1 to 30). Lakshadweep and Mahe received deficient rainfall," K Santhosh, Head, IMD unit here, said in a bulletin.

Based on the present synoptic features, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the first week of July.

"Cumulatively, normal rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe and above normal rainfall is likely over Lakshadweepduring the first week," he said.

Though the normal onset date for the monsoon in Kerala, which marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country, was June 1, it arrived two days late this year.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said on Thursday that though the rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week of July, the precipitation activity is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of the month.

The advancement of the monsoon is unlikely to happen before July 7, he said, adding that since June 19, no progress has been observed in the advancement of the monsoon.

June recorded 10 per cent more rainfall than normal and a large part of it was received between June 3 and 19, he said.

Mid-latitude westerly winds, an unfavourable Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and the absence of formation of a low pressure system over the north Bay of Bengal are some of the

reasons for a break in the monsoon, Mohapatra added.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine