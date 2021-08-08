Kerala Govt To Distribute Rs 1,481.87 Cr Pension To Over 48 Lakh Poor Persons Ahead of Onam

August 08, 2021
With Onam just round the corner it is necessary that poor people have money in their hands, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Social Welfare Pension for the months of July and August will be distributed jointly.
File- Representational Image
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that Rs 1,481.87 crore pension will be distributed over 48 lakh poor people, who have been hit the hardest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of Onam festival in August.

In a Facebook post, chief minister Vijayan said that with Onam just round the corner it was necessary that poor people have money in their hands and therefore, the Social Welfare Pension for the months of July and August was being distributed jointly.

For this Rs 1,481.87 crore has been sanctioned, he said in the Facebook post.

He said the distribution was expected to be completed by August 10 and all the 48,52,098 beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,200 this month either directly into their accounts or at their homes through the cooperative banks.

(PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Pension Onam National

