Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help

At least 19 persons have reportedly died in rain-related incidents across Kerala as heavy downpour since Saturdy caused floods in the southern districts of the state. According to reports, 13 persons died in Kottayam while six were killed in Idukki.

In wake of the deluge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Centre will provide all assistance possible to the southern state. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Shah said that the government was "continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala" where floods resulting from heavy rainfall have thrown life out of balance and caused damage to life and property.

"The Central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone's safety," Shah said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslides rose to 19 on Sunday.

The Army, NDRF, police and the Fire Force along with the locals began rescue operations on Sunday morning at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people are listed to be missing due to numerous landslides accompanied by heavy downpour since Saturday.

A Navy chopper with relief materials left INS Garuda in Kochi and is headed towards rain-affected areas. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 arrived and were on standby at AF station in Thiruvananthapuram in case of emergencies.

