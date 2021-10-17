Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslides rose to 19 on Sunday.

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help
Kerala floods | Image for representation | PTI

Trending

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help
outlookindia.com
2021-10-17T15:56:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Oct 2021, Updated: 17 Oct 2021 3:56 pm

At least 19 persons have reportedly died in rain-related incidents across Kerala as heavy downpour since Saturdy caused floods in the southern districts of the state. According to reports, 13 persons died in Kottayam while six were killed in Idukki.

In wake of the deluge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Centre will provide all assistance possible to the southern state. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Shah said that the government was "continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala" where floods resulting from heavy rainfall have thrown life out of balance and caused damage to life and property. 

"The Central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone's safety," Shah said.

Related Stories

Kerala Landslide: Eight People Dead So Far, Search For The Missing Continues

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslides rose to 19 on Sunday. 

The Army, NDRF, police and the Fire Force along with the locals began rescue operations on Sunday morning at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people are listed to be missing due to numerous landslides accompanied by heavy downpour since Saturday.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

A Navy chopper with relief materials left INS Garuda in Kochi and is headed towards rain-affected areas. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 arrived and were on standby at AF station in Thiruvananthapuram in case of emergencies.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah Kerala Kerala floods National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Delhi HC Refuses Man's Plea To Stop Paying For Son's Education After He Turned 18

Civilian Killings 'Conspiracy' To Defame Kashmiris: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Singhu Border Lynching Case: Accused Sent To Six Days Police Custody

Navjot Singh Sidhu Seeks Meeting With Sonia Gandhi, Pitches 'Punjab Model' Ahead Of Polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Israel On His Maiden Visit

Congress Names Priyanka Gandhi As Party’s Face For Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Advertisement

More from India

Watch: Four Including A Cop Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Durga Idol Procession In MP

Watch: Four Including A Cop Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Durga Idol Procession In MP

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Enjoy Free High Speed Internet

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Enjoy Free High Speed Internet

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Kerala Landslide: Eight People Dead So Far, Search For The Missing Continues

Kerala Landslide: Eight People Dead So Far, Search For The Missing Continues

Read More from Outlook

Priyanka Gandhi To Represent Congress In Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Priyanka Gandhi To Represent Congress In Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Outlook Web Desk / The party's newly-appointed election campaign committee chief P L Punia announced the decision on Sunday, saying Priyanka Gandhi is the most popular political figure in UP at present.

Kerala Rains: Death Toll Touches 19, Amit Shah Assures Help As Rescue Operations Continue

Kerala Rains: Death Toll Touches 19, Amit Shah Assures Help As Rescue Operations Continue

Outlook Web Desk / The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state following incessant flooding and landslides since Saturday.

Going By The Book? BCCI Invites Application For India Post After Dravid 'Deal'

Going By The Book? BCCI Invites Application For India Post After Dravid 'Deal'

PTI / It is a foregone conclusion that Dravid, who is currently heading the NCA, is set to take over unless something miraculous happens.

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Naseer A Ganai / The government has so far dismissed over 20 employees from service on accusations of being a threat to the security of the State.

Advertisement