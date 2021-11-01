Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala Day: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals To Uphold Religious Brotherhood And Democratic Values

Extending his greetings to the people on the eve of Kerala's birthday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said it is up to the people to overcome the challenges posed by communalism and casteism.

Kerala Day: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals To Uphold Religious Brotherhood And Democratic Values
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

Trending

Kerala Day: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals To Uphold Religious Brotherhood And Democratic Values
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T08:04:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 8:04 am

On the eve of Kerala Day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday appealed people to uphold religious brotherhood and democratic values.

The Kerala state came into existence 65 years ago from then Madras state.

Extending his greetings to the people on the eve of Kerala's birthday, the CM said, "It is up to us to overcome the challenges posed by communalism and casteism and to uphold religious brotherhood and democratic values."

He made the statement in a Facebook post in which he also said that since coming into existence on November 1, 1956, Kerala has been able to meet the people's basic needs, including education, health, food and welfare, and have set an example to the world in all these matters.

Following the Linguistic Reorganisation of states, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into existence from the then Madras state on November 1, 1956.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Earlier in the day, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan conveyed his greetings to Keralites all over the world on the eve of Kerala Piravi or birthday.

In his message, he said, "My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. Let us work in harmony and fraternity for the development and progress of our beloved state, and for nourishing and popularizing our mother tongue, Malayalam."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Designer Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangalsutra Ad Amid Controversy

Maharashtra: 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gadchiroli

Former PM Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS

Kerala: Schools To Reopen From November 1 In Staggered Manner With Bio-Bubble

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Sea Trials Of IAC Vikrant, Aims To Commission By Aug 2022

After Goa, Tripura On Mamata Banerjee’s Travel List

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Grandma Told Me Not To Cry If Something Happened To Her: Rahul Gandhi

Grandma Told Me Not To Cry If Something Happened To Her: Rahul Gandhi

Zydus Cadila Agrees To Reduce Covid Vaccine Price To Rs 265 A Dose: Sources

Zydus Cadila Agrees To Reduce Covid Vaccine Price To Rs 265 A Dose: Sources

Yogi Adityanath Offers Waters Of Ganga And Kabul River At Ayodhya Temple Site

Yogi Adityanath Offers Waters Of Ganga And Kabul River At Ayodhya Temple Site

Explainer | What Is E-Waste And How It's Helping Govt Make Money

Explainer | What Is E-Waste And How It's Helping Govt Make Money

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement