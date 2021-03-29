March 29, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kerala Assembly Polls: HC Allows Left Govt To Distribute Rice To Non-Priority Ration Cardholders

Kerala Assembly Polls: HC Allows Left Govt To Distribute Rice To Non-Priority Ration Cardholders

Earlier, the Election Commission passed an order to halt the proposed distribution of rice to the 'blue' and 'white' cardholders, in view of the election model code of conduct

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kerala Assembly Polls: HC Allows Left Govt To Distribute Rice To Non-Priority Ration Cardholders
The Left parties, the Congress and the Indian Secular Front
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kerala Assembly Polls: HC Allows Left Govt To Distribute Rice To Non-Priority Ration Cardholders
outlookindia.com
2021-03-29T19:07:41+05:30
Also read

Ahead of assembly elections in the state, the Kerala High Court permitted the Left state government to distribute rice to non-priority ration card holders through ration shops. 

The state government filed a plea in the court challenging the Election Commission's directive to stop the proposed distribution of rice to the 'blue' and 'white' cardholders, keeping in mind the election model of conduct. The court, therefore, gave the order in the same state government plea. 

Staying the Election Commission order, the Court, however, directed the state government that no impression should be given or allowed to be created by it that the rice distribution was being undertaken to influence the voters in favour of the ruling party.

Challenging the Election Commission directive, counsel for state government submitted the decision to distribute rice to blue and white card holders was announced in the state budget presented in January and no arbitrariness can be attributed to the February 4 government order.

The government submitted that the decision was taken keeping in mind the festivals of Easter, Vishu and Ramzan being celebrated in the state.

The opposition Congress-led UDF has been targeting the Left front government over distribution of subsidised rice and food kits ahead of the April 6 assembly polls, alleging it was a violation of code of conduct besides lodging a complaint with the Election Commission following which the poll body ordered authorities to stop it.

(With PTI Inputs) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra: Police Find Woman’s Body Stuffed Inside Bag In Palghar District

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Left Front Kerala Assembly election 2021 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos