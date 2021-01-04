January 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kejriwal Asks Centre To Accept All Demands Of Protesting Farmers, Repeal Agri Laws

Kejriwal Asks Centre To Accept All Demands Of Protesting Farmers, Repeal Agri Laws

Ahead of the protesting farmer unions' meeting with the Centre, Kejriwal lauded farmers for their unwavering determination despite heavy rains and cold weather

PTI 04 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kejriwal Asks Centre To Accept All Demands Of Protesting Farmers, Repeal Agri Laws
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
PTI photo
Kejriwal Asks Centre To Accept All Demands Of Protesting Farmers, Repeal Agri Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-01-04T15:32:37+05:30
Also read

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the Centre to accept all the demands of the protesting farmers and repeal the three farm laws.

In a tweet ahead of the protesting farmer unions' meeting with the Centre, Kejriwal lauded their resolve in continuing their agitation despite rains and cold weather.

"Salute to the resolve of the farmers staying firm on the roads despite rains and cold. I appeal to the Centre to accept all the demands of the farmers and repeal the three black farm laws in today's meeting," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states are camping at several entry points of the national capital blocking the highways, demanding that the Centre repeal the farm laws and give legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Protesting farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the last 39 days braving bone-chilling cold and now rains have threatened to intensify their protest if their two major demands -- repeal of the three new farm laws and legal backing for the minimum support price (MSP) -- are not accepted by the government in the January 4 meeting.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms and aimed at increasing farmers' income, but protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

HC Allows Termination Of 25-Week Pregnancy As Foetus Unlikely To Survive With Abnormalities

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Arvind Kejriwal Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos