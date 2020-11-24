Karnataka Waste Collector Builds Eco-Friendly House Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

A waste collector in Karnataka collaborated with Plastics For Change India Foundation to make a house using 100 per cent recycled plastic.

Kamala took almost ten days and used close to 1,500 kilograms of recycled plastic to build the house. The estimated worth of the home is Rs 4.50 lakh, News Karnataka reported.

“This is an innovative and environmentally sustainable project that converts hard-to-recycle plastic waste into building material that can be used to construct low-cost shelter.”

“This is Karnataka’s first environmentally-friendly ‘recycled plastic house’ in Mangaluru. The durability test of the construction material has been conducted before building the house,” Shifrah Jacobs, chief impact officer of Plastics For Change India Foundation, said.

The foundation has planned to build 20 such houses using recycled plastics. This will require more than 20 tonnes of plastic.

That’s not all, the foundation is also planning to build toilets from recycled plastic in the future.

"We are currently running social development programs in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Karwar, Udupi, Hubballi and Dharwad region respectively and have provided support to approx 10,000 waste-pickers across Karnataka so far. Two of the many communities that we are working with are located in Pachanady and Kurikatta, Mangaluru.”

“The foundation has initiated multiple holistic interventions for the community here ranging from helping them gain access to social securities and identities, bank accounts and financial literacy, running health awareness and camps, education for children, nutrition for families, as well as conducting Covid-19 relief drives providing them with food rations and PPE kits," Jacobs added.

