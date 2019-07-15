Karnataka Crisis Live: BJP To Disrupt Assembly Session If CM Kumaraswamy Doesn't Move Trust Vote

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2019
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrives to attend the Assembly Session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (PTI: file photo)
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T11:22:16+0530

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will disrupt the Karnataka Assembly session if Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy doesn't move a trust vote to prove he still has numbers in his favour to run the Congress-JD(S) coalition, a party official said on Monday.

"Since Kumaraswamy boasted on July 12 that he would seek trust vote to prove that he still has majority, we will request the Speaker (K.R. Ramesh Kumar) to list it in the business as the only or main subject at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting later in the day," BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudana told IANS.

The Speaker is scheduled to convene the BAC meeting before the session resumes in the afternoon.

Here are all the live updates:

11:20 AM: SC agrees to hear the petition of 5 more Karnataka rebel MLAs on Tuesday along with the petition of 10 legislators seeking acceptance of resignation. 

H.D. Kumaraswamy Karnataka Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 Karnataka Government

