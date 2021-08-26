August 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Karnataka CM Assures Justice In Alleged Mysuru Gangrape Case

Karnataka CM Assures Justice In Alleged Mysuru Gangrape Case

The Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai who is on a visit to Delhi assured perpetrators involved in the case will be nabbed soon.

Outlook Web Desk 26 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:13 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Karnataka CM Assures Justice In Alleged Mysuru Gangrape Case
Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai assures justice in alleged Mysuru gangrape. (File photo)
PTI
Karnataka CM Assures Justice In Alleged Mysuru Gangrape Case
outlookindia.com
2021-08-26T15:13:57+05:30

Saying his government has taken recent alleged rape of a girl in Mysore ‘seriously’, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai Thursday assured that the perpetrators involved in the incident will be soon brought to justice.

"It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice," said Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi.

A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday.

The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

26-Year-Old PhD Scholar Dies Inside JNU Campus, Police Suspect Suicide

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Basavaraj Bommai New Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos