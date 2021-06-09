Karnataka: Ambulance Driver Held For Attempting To Rape 25-Year-Old Covid Patient

An ambulance driver was arrested in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Wednesday for allegedly trying to rape a Covid-19 patient at a government hospital, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night, police said.

According to officials, the accused, who works as an ambulance driver at a private firm, entered the cardiology department of the hospital and tried to rape a 25-year-old Covid patient. As she screamed, other patients woke up and raised an alarm, post which the accused fled the spot, police said. He was later arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

