Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Complaint In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Mumbai court on Monday in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The court had said last week that it will issue a warrant against Ranaut if she fails to appear on the next date of hearing on September 20.

Kangana filed a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar while accusing him of extortion and criminal intimidation for asking her to apologize to actor Hrithik Roshan.

Ranaut appeared before the metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday for the first time since summons was issued to her back in February this year.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea filed by Kangana seeking quashing of the proceedings initiated against her by the local court based on the criminal defamation complaint filed by Akhtar.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere had said in the order that there was no procedural illegality or irregularity in the metropolitan magistrate's order initiating the proceedings.

Javed Akhtar had said in the complaint before the court in November last year, claiming Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.