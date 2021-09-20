Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Complaint In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

She accused him of extortion and criminal intimidation for asking her to apologize to actor Hrithik Roshan. The Mumbai court would have issued an arrest warrant had Kangana skipped this hearing.

Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Complaint In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case
Javed Akhtar(Left) and Kangana Ranaut(Right) | File Photo

Trending

Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Complaint In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T13:45:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 1:45 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Mumbai court on Monday in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The court had said last week that it will issue a warrant against Ranaut if she fails to appear on the next date of hearing on September 20.

Kangana filed a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar while accusing him of extortion and criminal intimidation for asking her to apologize to actor Hrithik Roshan.

Related Stories

Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Will Issue Warrant If Kangana Does Not Appear In 6 Days, Says Mumbai Court

Kangana Ranaut Summoned By Mumbai Police In Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Kangana Ranaut In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar

Ranaut appeared before the metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday for the first time since summons was issued to her back in February this year.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea filed by Kangana seeking quashing of the proceedings initiated against her by the local court based on the criminal defamation complaint filed by Akhtar.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere had said in the order that there was no procedural illegality or irregularity in the metropolitan magistrate's order initiating the proceedings.

Javed Akhtar had said in the complaint before the court in November last year, claiming Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar Hrithik Roshan Mumbai Defamation Case Judiciary Bollywood National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Kerala High Court Witnesses Surge In Minor Rape Pleas Seeking Pregnancy Termination

Over 85% People In Himachal Pradesh Have Covid-19 Antibodies: Sero Survey

Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM; Mayawati Asks Dalits To Remain Cautious Of Congress

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Delhi To Get Its First Wild Animal Rescue Park

15-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Open Drain After Heavy Rains In Bhubaneswar, Body Found After 20 Hours

PM Modi Congratulates Charanjit Singh Channi, Says Centre Will Continue To Work For Betterment Of Punjab People

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

More from India

After Capt's Exit, Sonia Gandhi Checks On Daughter Priyanka In Shimla, Rahul May Join

After Capt's Exit, Sonia Gandhi Checks On Daughter Priyanka In Shimla, Rahul May Join

ED To Question 3 UP Politicians; Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan Also In List

ED To Question 3 UP Politicians; Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan Also In List

Covid-19: India Logs 30,256 New Cases As Infections Hang At Static Rate

Covid-19: India Logs 30,256 New Cases As Infections Hang At Static Rate

Bombay HC To Virtually Hear Goa Govt's Plea In Tarun Tejpal Case On Oct. 27

Bombay HC To Virtually Hear Goa Govt's Plea In Tarun Tejpal Case On Oct. 27

Read More from Outlook

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Harish Manav / Three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Channi has become the first Dalit face to get the top position in the state government. In 2018, Channi was accused in a #MeToo case.

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Harish Manav / Getting emotional at his first press conference as the chief minister, Charanjit Channi said that he comes from a poor family that did not have a roof over their head.

'Shock!' Was Lara's First Reaction On Hearing Kohli's T20 Captaincy Call

'Shock!' Was Lara's First Reaction On Hearing Kohli's T20 Captaincy Call

Outlook Web Bureau / Within four days Virat Kohli relinquished two captaincy roles to manage his workload.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

Outlook Web Bureau / While RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, two-time champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins.

Advertisement