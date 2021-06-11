Jodhpur Shocker! Class 6 Student Found Pregnant After Teacher Repeatedly Rapes Her In School

In a shocking incident, a class 6 student was allegedly raped every day by her teacher in a government school in Jodhpur. The minor was found three-month pregnant. The police arrested the teacher on Thursday.

A hunt is on for another teacher of the school in the Shergarh subdivision of Jodhpur for his alleged collusion in the crime. The two had also threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Shergarh’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju Ram Choudhary said a hunt was launched to nab the two absconding teachers and the main accused Surjaram was arrested on Thursday night.

Surjaram, a teacher at Government Upper Primary School in Baba ki Nimbadi in Mokamgarh of Shergarh subdivision had raped his class 6 student in March in school three to four times as another teacher Sahi Ram stood guard outside the room, the Dy SP said.

The sexual exploitation of the minor girl by her teachers came to light a few days back when she had to be taken to a hospital by her father following her complaints of stomach pain, the police said.

During the checkup, she was suspected to be pregnant and her father lodged a complaint with the police.

On her father’s complaint, the police lodged an FIR against the two teachers under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and managed to nab the key accused on Thursday night, he said.

After lodging the FIR, police also took the girl for a medical examination and got her sonography done, the police officer said, adding the report has confirmed that the minor child is pregnant for three months.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Education Department has suspended both the teachers and has initiated a departmental enquiry against both of them.

The report has been directed to be submitted in a week.

The chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, said every possible support to the victim and her family would be provided on every level.

With PTI inputs

