Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput who were injured in the incident and evacuated to the nearest medical facility succumbed to their injuries later.

Two pilots killed in J&K | PTI

2021-09-21T18:21:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 6:21 pm

Two pilots who were reported to be injured on Tuesday when an Army helicopter crash-landed in a dense forest near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have been killed. 

Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput who were injured in the incident and evacuated to the nearest medical facility succumbed to their injuries later.

"Today, during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in the district," a Jammu-based defence spokesman said. Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi paid rich tributes to the slain officers.

"Army Commander, Northern Command, and all other ranks salute the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 21 September 2021 at Patnitop and offer deepest condolences to their families," the Army's Northern Command said in a tweet.

Officials said the incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am when the chopper was caught in bad weather, officials said, adding the helicopter belonged to the Army Aviation Corps.

There was a thick fog over Patnitop when the incident occurred, they said.

Local residents were the first to reach the site and they pulled out the pilots from the severely damaged helicopter, they added.


Police, along with the Army, rushed to the scene to join the rescue operation and evacuated the injured pilots to a hospital, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

