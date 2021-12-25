Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists In Encounter At Shopian

The deceased Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak of Braripora in Shopian and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter in Pulwama, Police said.

J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists In Encounter At Shopian
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists In Encounter At Shopian
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T17:15:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 5:15 pm

Police on Saturday confirmed that security forces have gunned down two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

According to police, after being tipped off regarding the the presence of terrorists, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam village area of Shopian, in south Kashmir.

Another gunfight also broke out in Pulwama.

"During the search operation, as the presence of the terrorists was ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they refused and fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, who retaliated, and an encounter ensued," he said.

Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle, and their bodies were retrieved from the site, the official said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

He identified them as Sajad Ahmad Chak of Braripora in Shopian and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter in Pulwama.

"As per police records, both are categorised as terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. Besides, slain terrorist Chak was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting young people to join terror folds," the official said.

Incriminating materials and arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines and 32 rounds, were recovered from their possession, he said.

The official added that another encounter has broken out between militants and security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

The operation is going on, he said. 

Tags

PTI Srinagar Encounters Lashkar-e-Taiba Security Forces National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Farmers: 22 Farm Organizations Announce Political Front, To Contest 2022 Assembly Polls

Punjab Farmers: 22 Farm Organizations Announce Political Front, To Contest 2022 Assembly Polls

BJP Unveils Special Micro-Donation Campaign On Ex-PM Vajpayee's Birthday, PM Modi Donates Rs 1000

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Haryana 2021: Farmers’ Protest Loomed Over State Politics, Olympic Medals Brought Cheer

Christmas: Right Wing Activists Disrupt Prayers In Haryana's Gurgaon

Right-Wing Activists Allegedly Disrupt Christmas Prayers In Gurugram

Omicron Will Spike In India But Cases Will Be Mild, Says South African Doctor Who Identified Variant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

Harak Singh Rawat's Grievance Addressed: Kau

Harak Singh Rawat's Grievance Addressed: Kau

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

India-South Africa Ties Grow Stronger In 2021 Despite COVID Crisis

India-South Africa Ties Grow Stronger In 2021 Despite COVID Crisis

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

Asad Ashraf / During a recent event held in Haridwar, several religious leaders affiliated with far-right Hindutva organisations asked Hindus to arm themselves and expel Muslims from India.

Advertisement