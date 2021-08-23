August 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  J&K: Missing Teenage Girl Found Dead On River Banks In Poonch District

J&K: Missing Teenage Girl Found Dead On River Banks In Poonch District

The girl had gone missing from her Mohalla Kamsar residence on August 21

Outlook Web Desk 23 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:17 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
J&K: Missing Teenage Girl Found Dead On River Banks In Poonch District
The postmortem of the deceased was conducted and the body was handed over to her family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.
Representational Image
J&K: Missing Teenage Girl Found Dead On River Banks In Poonch District
outlookindia.com
2021-08-23T15:17:16+05:30

A missing teenage girl was found dead on the banks of a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Monday.

A police official said. that the 17-year old victim, Mehak Bi, went missing from her Mohalla Kamsar residence on August 21 and her body was found on the banks of the river on Sunday evening.


He said the postmortem of the deceased was conducted and the body was handed over to her family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.


Police are ascertaining the cause of her death, the official said.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Didn't Call For Violence In Anti-CAA Speech': Sedition-Accused JNU Student Sharjeel Imam

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Girls National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos